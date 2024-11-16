Derrick White has been a great ambassador to the city of Boston and the Boston Celtics franchise. That's why the team rewarded him with a monster contract extension after last year's championship. In an announcement that pays homage to the Boston-centric film The Town, the Boston Beer Company's flagship brand, Samuel Adams, and White launched a brand new beer, the (Derrick) White Ale, per Conor Roche of Boston.com.

Expand Tweet

One dollar will go to the Greater Boston Food Bank for every pint sold. (Derrick) White Ale will be available on draft and in limited-edition cans at the Boston Beer Company's downtown taproom throughout the NBA season while supplies last.

A diehard Celtics fan noted on social media that White reached legendary status with this partnership.

“I’m never getting over the fact that my favorite Celtics player has a Sam Adams beer named after him and advertised it by filing a commercial based on The Town. Derrick White is a Boston legend forever and I’ve never been happier.”

Celtics, Derrick White make for a great match

Something seems to resonate between Boston and Derrick White. Perhaps it's the grinder's mentality of White's style of play–his blue-collar approach to the game.

Despite a strong 10-3 start to the season, it never seems enough for the Celtics. After a difficult loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, Jaylen Brown responded with immense disappointment.

“They came out and played physical, but me and [Tatum] got to be better. We had 20 turnovers as a team, and me and him both had 11 combined,” Brown stated. “And some of those were offensive fouls and whatever but still, we got to be better at securing the ball, getting to our space, and we didn't do that tonight. And it cost our team.

“This is a part of the journey, but we got some stuff to clean up. We're not a perfect team,” Brown acknowledged. “It's a new season. It's a new journey.”

The Celtics are chomping at the bit to have Kristaps Porzingis back in action.

“Tonight, (Porzingis) was very verbal,” Brown said about Porzingis. “He was in his coaching bag, giving guys what he was seeing out there. That’s a good sign. That’s a good signal that he’s getting close. He’s getting ready. His mind, his spirit is out there with us.”

Head coach Joe Mazzulla believes that type of engagement is critical.

“It’s important — especially for a guy that’s not playing — to be as engaged as he is,” Mazzulla said. “It makes it easier, as he starts to come back, to just plug him right in because he’s been here the whole time. That’s a commitment. It’s hard to sit there day in and day out to do that.”

Porzingis is tentatively slated to return in December from his foot injury.