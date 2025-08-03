The New York Giants aim to lean into the impressive power running of Cam Skattebo. He's arguably the most scrutinized rookie running back for the franchise since Saquon Barkley in 2018. But he's dealing with a notable “setback” during his first NFL Training Camp.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News revealed Skattebo has a lower body ailment he's dealing with.

“Skattebo, 23, a first-team All-American from Arizona State, had a ‘setback' with a leg injury when he returned to practice Friday for two 11-on-11 carries, coach Brian Daboll said Saturday before practice,” Leonard revealed.

The Big 12 champion RB landed in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Skattebo immediately drew hype from his Giants veteran teammates. One was Russell Wilson, who told Kay Adams “He got game.”

Skattebo noticeably took reps with the Giants' first team offense.

Severity of Cam Skattebo ailment during Giants practices

How significant is Skattebo's injury? Leonard painted a verbal picture of what the RB is enduring.

“The exact severity of his leg injury wasn’t known as of early Saturday morning. Skattebo sat out most of the spring with an injury issue that was kept quiet, too, though. So this could be something that requires significant time off,” he wrote.

Evan Barnes of Newsday added that the incoming RB Skattebo is “day-to-day” per Daboll.

The Giants only carry three healthy backs for camp: Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary and Dante Miller.

Skattebo isn't the only notable rookie dealing with an injury. Rushawn Baker hurt his leg during a one-on-one passing drill, per Leonard.

The Arizona State star became a beloved folk hero in both Tempe and across the CFB realm in 2024. He tallied 1,500 rushing yards and 500 yards receiving — becoming the first since Christian McCaffrey to hit those marks in college. Skattebo is aiming to improve the league's 23rd rank ground attack.