The New York Giants aim to lean into the impressive power running of Cam Skattebo. He's arguably the most scrutinized rookie running back for the franchise since Saquon Barkley in 2018. But he's dealing with a notable “setback” during his first NFL Training Camp.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News revealed Skattebo has a lower body ailment he's dealing with.

“Skattebo, 23, a first-team All-American from Arizona State, had a ‘setback' with a leg injury when he returned to practice Friday for two 11-on-11 carries, coach Brian Daboll said Saturday before practice,” Leonard revealed.

The Big 12 champion RB landed in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Skattebo immediately drew hype from his Giants veteran teammates. One was Russell Wilson, who told Kay Adams “He got game.”

Skattebo noticeably took reps with the Giants' first team offense.

Severity of Cam Skattebo ailment during Giants practices 

New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll speaks with New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) during day one of the New York Giants training camp at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

How significant is Skattebo's injury? Leonard painted a verbal picture of what the RB is enduring.

“The exact severity of his leg injury wasn’t known as of early Saturday morning. Skattebo sat out most of the spring with an injury issue that was kept quiet, too, though. So this could be something that requires significant time off,” he wrote.

Evan Barnes of Newsday added that the incoming RB Skattebo is “day-to-day” per Daboll.

The Giants only carry three healthy backs for camp: Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary and Dante Miller.

Skattebo isn't the only notable rookie dealing with an injury. Rushawn Baker hurt his leg during a one-on-one passing drill, per Leonard.

The Arizona State star became a beloved folk hero in both Tempe and across the CFB realm in 2024. He tallied 1,500 rushing yards and 500 yards receiving — becoming the first since Christian McCaffrey to hit those marks in college. Skattebo is aiming to improve the league's 23rd rank ground attack.

More New York Giants News
NFL Giants HC Brian Daboll and Giants DC Shane Bowen with New York Giants logo behind them
New York Giants’ biggest reason to panic after start of 2025 NFL training campJaren Kawada ·
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) celebrates his 45-yard touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Giants’ Malik Nabers gets ‘good’ injury update after shoulder scareJaren Kawada ·
New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin watches a replay during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 26, 2010 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mjs Packers27 24 Of Hoffman Jpg Packers27
Tom Coughlin sends inspirational message during Giants training camp visitColin Loughran ·
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) prepares to throw a pass, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in East Rutherford.
Russell Wilson weapon put in negative light amid failures in Giants training campPaolo Mariano ·
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston (5) who returned to the field after warming up in pads during pre game before their game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak Campbell Stadium. Winston was suspended for Saturday s game against Clemson pending an investigation into some alleged lewd comments he made on campus.
Giants’ Jameis Winston was forced to confess over stolen crab legs by FSU officialsJaren Kawada ·
Quarterbacks, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston as the New York Giants players participate in their 2025 OTAÕs at the Quest Diagnostic Giants Training Center in East Rutherford.
Giants’ Jameis Winston raves about Jaxson Dart’s auraBenedetto Vitale ·