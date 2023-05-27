Around a week ago, the Boston Celtics season seemed destined to end after Game 4. After all, the Heat held a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals and were fresh off of a 128-102 win in Game 3.

But credit to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the Celtics because they clawed their way back into this series. The Celtics won Games 4 and 5 by double digits. Game 6 now feels like a must-win for the Heat because if they don’t win, Game 7 will take place in Boston’s TD Garden.

In a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Golden State Warriors forward explained why he believes the Celtics have all of the momentum ahead of Game 6 vs. the Heat, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ official Twitter account:

“Boston smells blood. You can see it in their eyes. They smell blood.”

Draymond Green, 33, has played 11 years in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Golden State Warriors franchise. He averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks, 2.8 turnovers, and 3.1 personal fouls per game across 73 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Michigan State star shot the ball with impressive accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Green’s 52.7% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career.

The Boston Celtics still have a lot of work left to do if they want to be the first team in NBA history to come all the way back from a 3-0 deficit to win a series. After all, the Celtics only have half of the wins that they need to take this series.