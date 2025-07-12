Next season will be an entertaining one for AJ Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown even had a special message for the team's fanbase.

The Eagles will defend their Super Bowl title after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. They boast immense talent on both sides of the ball, especially on offense with Brown, quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley.

Brown was active on social media on Friday, interacting with the team's fans throughout the day. It was there when he made his request to the community when next season starts, one that involves crowd chants.

“I think 🗣️AaaaaOooo. Let’s push that😭🔥,” Brown said.

What's next for AJ Brown, Eagles

It's a notable request for AJ Brown to give to Eagles fans, especially when next season starts and they need some creative chants to shout during games.

Brown is coming off a solid 2024 campaign despite missing four games due to injury. In 13 contests, he made 67 catches for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns. In the playoffs, he caught 12 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

He played a key role in a dynamic Eagles offense that saw himself, Hurts and Barkley flourish. They proved to be difficult for opponents to stop as they secured the franchise's second-ever Super Bowl title.

2025 will be huge for Philadelphia as they hope to win back-to-back titles, something the Chiefs last achieved in 2022 and 2023. For Brown, he looks to continue his streak of 1,000 or more receiving yards for the fourth consecutive year.

There's a lot for the Eagles to look forward to this upcoming season. And for Brown, he has plenty of accolades to earn as he continues to make a name for himself as one of the best receivers in the league.