The NBA Playoffs continue as the Boston Celtics (57-25) visit the Miami Heat (44-38) for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals! Action tips off Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Miami holds a 3-0 series lead thanks to Sunday’s 128-102 Game 3 win. As Miami goes for the sweep, we continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Heat Game 4 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Celtics-Heat Game 4 odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Celtics-Heat Odds

Boston Celtics: +1.5 (+100)

Miami Heat: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 216 (-110)

Under: 216 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Heat

TV: TNT

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston inexplicably sits just a single game away from elimination despite being the odds-on favorites to win the NBA Finals as recently as after their Game 1 loss. Fast forward three games and the Celtics would have to come back from an 0-3 deficit to even have a shot at the Finals. Considering that has never been done before, the Celtics certainly face an uphill battle in turning the series around. That said, they will obviously be playing with an increased sense of urgency tonight. With Miami needing just one win in the next four games to advance, perhaps the Celtics could jump on the Heat and avoid being swept. That said, they would need their stars to show out and their role players to let it rain from beyond the arc to even have a shot at covering as 1.5-point underdogs.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have a lot on the line in Game 4. Neither “star” has played up to their usual standards in this series. Tatum recorded strong final lines in the first two games but failed to show up in the fourth quarter of either tight loss. Then, in Game 3, he finished with just 14 points – shooting 6/18 from the floor and holding the second worse +/- on the team (-23). The only Celtic with a worse +/- than Tatum? Jaylen Brown – who finished with 12 points on 6/17 shooting and -25 from the floor. The two combined to go 1-14 from beyond the arc and turn the ball over six times. For two of the supposed best players in the league, they have to show up in an elimination game.

Regardless of whether or not Tatum and Brown show up for Game 4, the Celtics likely need a strong night from beyond the arc if they want to cover. While Al Horford (2/5), Grant Williams (2/3), and Derrick White (3/6) did their part from deep, the team still sot just 11/42 from three (26%). For a team that ranked near the top of the league in three-point shooting during the regular season, that isn’t going to cut in. It isn’t like they can’t get hot from deep, either. As recently as Game 7 against the 76ers, Boston shot 15/33 from three (46%). With their backs against the wall, the Celtics have to catch fire from beyond the arc if they want to keep the series going past Tuesday.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Miami again covered and won outright in underdogs in Game 3. Despite beating Boston on the road in the first two games of the series, the Heat still returned home as slight underdogs. Miami covered with ease thanks to a 26-point beatdown that saw them nail 19/35 threes. As a result, Vegas flipped the script on Miami and they are favorites in Game 4 for the first time all series. Closing out the talented Celtics via a sweep won’t be easy. However, the Heat haven’t won by fewer than six points all series long. Additionally, they are coming off a monster 26-point win in Game 3 – setting the stage for another Heat cover in Game 4.

Jimmy Butler may be the face of Miami’s Cinderella run this postseason. However, it was Gabe Vincent who stole the show in Game 3. Vincent finished with a game-high 29 points thanks to nailing 6/9 three-pointers. That marked a postseason high for the 6’3″ guard. It was just the latest of what has been an incredible run from Miami’s rag-tag slew of guards. Between Vincent, Max Strus, and Kyle Lowry, the Celtics haven’t offered any resistance thus far. Consequently, expect one (if not all) of them to output another strong performance in Game 4.

Final Celtics-Heat Prediction & Pick

It only took the Heat going up 3-0 for oddsmakers to list Miami as favorites but alas they are… 1.5-point favorites in Game 4. That feels way too low. Miami has yet to win a game by fewer than six points this series. Coming off a 26-point win in Game 3, this series is over – bet accordingly.

Final Celtics-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -1.5 (-108)