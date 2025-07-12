There's no denying that Skip Bayless and LeBron James have a tempestuous relationship. That seemingly translates into Bayless's recent Top 10 list of the greatest players in NBA history. 

On his list, he has Michael Jordan as No.1 and LeBron James at No. 9. Even though James was included, this could be interpreted as a slight considering the nature of the banter between the two. 

Recently, Bayless criticized James for agreeing to a player option to play an additional year with the Lakers. After the Western Conference Finals, Bayless took a slight towards James, even though the Lakers were already eliminated by then. 

He tweeted out,Miss you, LeBron — miss your theatrics, your melodramatic subplots, your 4th-quarter disappearances.”

However, Bayliss did make one exception by enjoying the sight of James and his son Bronny on the same floor last year. Nevertheless, that doesn't negate the long-standing tension that continues to exist. 

Article Continues Below

The history of the relationship between Skip Bayless and LeBron James 

James has been in the NBA since 2003. He is entering his 23rd season and still playing exceptionally in his late 30s. But in every which way he turns, Bayliss has used his platform to criticize and even question James's standing as one of the greatest players. 

Even though James has won four NBA championships (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020), also, James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer.  At times, Bayliss has attempted to compare James to that of Michael Jordan. 

Oftentimes, saying that James is not on the same par as Jordan. Bayliss is one of the most bombastic and outspoken sports commentators in recent memory. He is known for making controversial statements and projecting a persona that is not that different than the likes of Stephen A. Smith.

As James' career continues with no retirement in sight, Bayliss will be there, with a sharp critique in hand. 

More NBA News
NBA news: Charles Barkley recalls NBA Finals moment Michael Jordan humbled him
NBA news: Charles Barkley recalls NBA Finals moment Michael Jordan humbled himJulian Ojeda ·
Elgin Baylor is honored at halftime of a game against the Houston Rockets in honor of the 40th anniversary of the 1972 NBA championship team at Staples Center.
10 players with most NBA Finals appearances without a championship ringSpencer See ·
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Andre Iguodala (9) react during the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.
10 greatest teams to lose in the NBA FinalsSpencer See ·
In the background is Bruce Brown (Nuggets gear), Myles Turner (photoshopped in Bucks jersey), and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (photoshopped in Hawks jersey). In front of them is each of their respective teams logos (Nuggets, Bucks, Hawks) and an arrow pointing from the logo to the players in the front row, which are Chris Paul photoshopped in Nuggets jersey, Delon Wright photoshopped in Bucks jersey, and Amir Coffey photoshopped in Hawks jersey. Make sure each of the photoshops has the respective players jersey number.
One free agent each NBA team must sign after first wave of free agencyBailey Bassett ·
Los Angeles Clippers forwards Paul George (13) and Kawhi Leonard (2) box out San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center.
10 greatest NBA scorers to never drop 50 points, rankedSpencer See ·
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy to fans in the company of his wife Ayahna (left) and guard Fred VanVleet (right) during a parade through downtown Toronto to celebrate their NBA title.
10 NBA teams that won a championship with the most undrafted playersSpencer See ·