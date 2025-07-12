There's no denying that Skip Bayless and LeBron James have a tempestuous relationship. That seemingly translates into Bayless's recent Top 10 list of the greatest players in NBA history.

On his list, he has Michael Jordan as No.1 and LeBron James at No. 9. Even though James was included, this could be interpreted as a slight considering the nature of the banter between the two.

Skip Bayless reveals his TOP 10 all-time list: 1. Michael Jordan

2. Magic Johnson

3. Shaq

4. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

5. Tim Duncan

6. Bill Russell

7. Kobe Bryant

8. Larry Bird

9. LeBron James

10. Wilt Chamberlain Thoughts? 🤔 (via @SkipBaylessShow)

pic.twitter.com/UhbiryPA7I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Recently, Bayless criticized James for agreeing to a player option to play an additional year with the Lakers. After the Western Conference Finals, Bayless took a slight towards James, even though the Lakers were already eliminated by then.

He tweeted out, “Miss you, LeBron — miss your theatrics, your melodramatic subplots, your 4th-quarter disappearances.”

However, Bayliss did make one exception by enjoying the sight of James and his son Bronny on the same floor last year. Nevertheless, that doesn't negate the long-standing tension that continues to exist.

The history of the relationship between Skip Bayless and LeBron James

James has been in the NBA since 2003. He is entering his 23rd season and still playing exceptionally in his late 30s. But in every which way he turns, Bayliss has used his platform to criticize and even question James's standing as one of the greatest players.

Even though James has won four NBA championships (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020), also, James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer. At times, Bayliss has attempted to compare James to that of Michael Jordan.

Oftentimes, saying that James is not on the same par as Jordan. Bayliss is one of the most bombastic and outspoken sports commentators in recent memory. He is known for making controversial statements and projecting a persona that is not that different than the likes of Stephen A. Smith.

As James' career continues with no retirement in sight, Bayliss will be there, with a sharp critique in hand.