The Boston Celtics are the NBA's top dog among franchises with 18 “world” titles to their name following this past season. The Los Angeles Lakers will do their best to catch up to Coach Joe Mazzulla's team this season in the titles column, starting with “Rivalry Week” this coming January, as announced by the NBA recently.

According to the NBA, Rivalry Week will feature a slate of nine NBA games, including Celtics vs. Lakers.

The announcement was made on Thursday and came amid the release of Celtics free agent grades. The release of the Rivalry Week schedule came on the heels of dates of Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals rematch games.

Will the Celtics face stiff competition from the Lakers? Time will tell.

For now, NBA fans are whetting their appetite with the latest news.

Dates for Celtics vs. Lakers unveiled

The date for the Celtics vs. Lakers Rivalry Week matchup was revealed to be Thursday, January 23 at 10 p.m. ET. The game will coincide with Bucks vs. Heat as part of a double-header of NBA action.

Lakers, Celtics to renew season series

Last season, the Lakers and Celtics split their two-game season series. Austin Reaves and Kristaps Porzingis led their respective teams in scoring during the season split, adding to the drama and intrigue surrounding this year's matchups.

Both teams are expected to return the lion's share of the players on their roster from last season while the Lakers have added JJ Redick as their new head coach, along with Bronny James, the player who became a Summer League spectacle.

It's anyone's guess as to when these two storied franchises will meet again in the NBA Finals. For now, fans would do well to sit back and enjoy the regular season fireworks.