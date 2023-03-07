Grant Williams had the chance to win the game for the Boston Celtics against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. In a frustrating turn of events, however, Williams botched his free throws.

With just less than a second left on the clock and the game tied at 109-109, Williams went to the charity stripe needing just one make to put the Celtics in front and give them the win. He could have made his first shot and intentionally miss the second to let the clock run, or simply make both his shots and force the Cavs to take a 3-pointer in order to win. It was a no-lose situation for Boston had he just made his shot.

Grant Williams missed BOTH free throws in a 109-109 game with 0.8 seconds remaining 😬 Cavs and Celtics head to OT, where Cleveland is a perfect 6-0 this season.pic.twitter.com/gesPFtAbMC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 7, 2023

Unfortunately for the Celtics, Williams missed not one but both shots, pushing the game to OT. Naturally, Boston fans were quick to show their frustration over the missed shots, while several others couldn’t help but mock the 24-year-old considering how badly the team needed him to step up at that point.

*Game tied with 0.8 seconds left in regulation* Grant Williams at the free-throw line:pic.twitter.com/O82TzZ0ivs — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 7, 2023

Grant Williams next season pic.twitter.com/dzmZbUAFWH — 𝓖𝓪𝓫𝓮 💔 (@gabe_blessed) March 7, 2023

Making matters worse for the Celtics, Williams actually had the nerve to talk trash to Donovan Mitchell and declare that he’s going to make the free throws. Perhaps it was karma coming back to bite him.

"I'mma make both." Grant Williams to Donovan Mitchell before missing BOTH free throws in a 109-109 game with 0.8 remaining 💀😂pic.twitter.com/pFDFCDtiN9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 7, 2023

Ben Simmons and Grant Williams in Switzerland next season

pic.twitter.com/mKEHxaRxrz — Miles Sanders Before The Game🫣 (@TerranovaNoah) March 7, 2023

The Celtics ended up losing in OT, 118-114. While Jayson Tatum was absent from the contest due to injury, Boston just has no excuse after leading by as much as 15 points. Sure enough, Grant Williams is only going to get more backlash as well after his epic fail, especially with the Beantown team now on a three-game skid.