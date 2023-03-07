Jayson Tatum has been ruled out for the Boston Celtics’ Monday showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a knee injury, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be sidelined for long. At least according to head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Speaking to reporters before the Celtics take on the Cavs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Mazzulla dropped an encouraging update on Tatum, noting that his injury won’t be long term and that he hopes he’ll be able to suit up in their next game.

Tatum is dealing with a left knee contusion. The Celtics return to play on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“I don’t expect it to be long term,” Mazzulla responded on the inquiry about Tatum’s injury. He then said “I hope so” when asked if he expects his superstar to return in their next game after their Cavs meeting.

Joe Mazzulla has reassuring update on Jayson Tatum who is OUT tonight vs. the Cavs #BOSvsCLE pic.twitter.com/fmEeroFg2P — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 6, 2023

The Celtics have been struggling recently, losing their last two games against the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks prior to Monday’s contest. With that said, Jayson Tatum’s injury certainly couldn’t have come at the worst possible time.

Fortunately for fans, as Joe Mazzulla said, it doesn’t seem Tatum’s health setback is going to be a problem for the team moving forward.

Hopefully, though, there won’t be any setback in Tatum’s recovery. Boston really needs him if they want to return to the no. 1 seed in the East, and it’ll definitely be difficult if the superstar misses more games.