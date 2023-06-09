Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams underwent left hand surgery on Friday and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in September, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Williams, 24, is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason after not agreeing to terms on a contract extension with the Celtics before the start of the 2022-23 season. Regardless of which teams look to pursue the former first-round pick this offseason, Boston will have the ability to match any offer sheet that Williams may sign.

Since being drafted 22nd overall in 2019, Williams has played in 288 regular season games for the Celtics, averaging 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 37.9 percent from three-point range. His versatility and ability to guard numerous positions on the defensive-end of the floor has also made Williams a valuable commodity for the Celtics through the years.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This past season, he averaged career-high averages in points (8.1), rebounds (4.6) and assists (1.7) while playing in a career-high 79 games.

Whether or not the Celtics look to keep Williams is a key topic of discussion in Boston right now, especially given their cap situation. The Celtics currently have a projected payroll of over $160 million entering the offseason. The good news for Boston is that Williams is their only key free agent, but the bad news from a financial perspective is that big contracts loom for their All-Stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, both of which made the All-NBA list this year.

There is obvious interest within the organization to keep the young forward if possible, but Grant Williams will be looking for a significant raise in the offseason. Whether or not the Celtics pay him on a new long-term deal could have a huge impact on their ability to keep their championship core together.