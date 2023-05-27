Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon laid an egg in Thursday’s Game 5 against the Miami Heat. He scored zero points and missed both of his shot attempts from the floor in a game the Celtics went on to win by a final score of 110-97. Still, when the Celtics re-visit the Kaseya Center on Saturday night to play Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and the Heat, every Celtics fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is Malcolm Brogdon playing tonight in Game 6 vs. the Heat?

Malcolm Brogdon injury status vs. Heat

The Celtics have Brogdon listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown due to a right forearm strain, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) will remain out for Boston.

Malcolm Brogdon, 30, is in his seventh year in the NBA and first as a member of the storied Celtics franchise. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.3 blocks, 1.5 turnovers, and 1.6 personal fouls per game across 67 appearances this season (zero starts).

The former Virginia star shot the ball with excellent efficiency from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, even by his standards — Brogdon’s 44.4% three-point percentage was the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Saturday night’s matchup between Miami and Boston is a must-win for Brogdon and the Celtics. After all, if they lose on the road to Butler and the Heat again, their season will be over. But with regard to the question, Is Malcolm Brogdon playing tonight in Game 6 vs. the Heat, the answer is maybe.