The Cincinnati Reds came well prepared for the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway—especially catcher Tyler Stephenson, who took the field wearing custom Ricky Bobby-themed catcher's gear inspired by Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

Stephenson didn't waste time planning his tribute once the game was announced. Known for his unconventional walk-up music choices—like “Afternoon Delight” from Anchorman—the catcher immediately connected the NASCAR backdrop with another Will Ferrell comedy classic.

“A classic movie, and they did a great job, and I decided to wear it,” Stephenson said before the game.

The gear, designed by Evoshield, replicated the iconic No. 26 Wonder Bread-sponsored car from the film. His chest protector featured a custom version of the Wonder Bread logo reading “Cincinnati,” with red and yellow flames on the shoulders, checkered flags, the number 37 in racing font, and “Tyler Robby” stitched at the bottom. His hockey-style catcher's mask also featured racing graphics throughout.

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson is wearing Ricky Bobby catchers gear for the MLB Speedway Classic. (📸 via @JimDayTV) pic.twitter.com/tPoSx7iNSN — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 3, 2025

Stephenson, a Georgia native, admitted he didn't grow up a NASCAR fan, but was blown away by the sheer size of Bristol Motor Speedway. With more than 85,000 fans in attendance, he described the environment as unlike anything he'd experienced.

“It's like playing in front of a football crowd,” he said, according to The Athletic.

In 2022, Stephenson was sidelined with an injury during the Reds' Field of Dreams game, but still traveled with the team to soak in the atmosphere. This time, fully recovered, he finally got to be in the spotlight, dressed head to toe as Ricky Bobby.

The Reds weren't the only ones bringing movie flair to the big stage. Catcher José Trevino also joined the theme, wearing Cars-inspired cleats designed after Lightning McQueen. The cleats were signed by both Tim McGraw and Pitbull, who performed before the game. Stephenson's tribute to Ferrell added to a growing trend of players showing off their personality through custom gameday gear.

Although Stephenson was still in high school when Ferrell suited up with the Reds during spring training in 2015, he said he'd love to see him return.