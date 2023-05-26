A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Miami Heat could be in real trouble here. This is after the Boston Celtics blew them out in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night. The Heat still holds a major advantage in this series with a 3-2 lead heading into South Beach for Game 6. However, there’s no denying that all the momentum is on the Celtics‘ side at the moment.

Be that as it may, Heat talisman Jimmy Butler remains unfazed. The six-time All-Star conceded that they got their butts kicked on Friday, but he also remains confident that his team has what it takes to end the Celtics on Saturday in Miami:

“We just have to play better, start the game better,” Butler said. “… We’re always going to stay positive knowing that we can and we will win this series. We’ll just have to close it out at home.”

Butler never really got going in this one — as with the rest of the Heat squad. The Celtics came firing out the gates, and they never took their foot off the gas. Butler finished with a series-low 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting, to go along with five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two turnovers. The 33-year-old also missed all five of his attempts from deep in this one.

That’s now back-to-back losses for the Heat, who now face a virtual must-win game on Saturday in Game 6. Miami can’t afford to lose that one because a Game 7 in Boston is going to be a very tough one for them to come out of.