Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart left the third quarter of the team’s win over the Spurs on Saturday with a left knee contusion. Even without the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, the Celtics managed to grab a win over San Antonio by a final score of 121-116. But when Boston takes its home floor on Monday night to host the Chicago Bulls, every Celtics fan will be dying to know: Is Marcus Smart playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Is Celtics’ Marcus Smart playing vs. Bulls

Unfortunately, the answer to this question isn’t something Celtics fans will want to hear.

The Celtics have ruled Smart out of Monday night’s showdown, per Boston Sports Journal’s John Karalis. Forward Danilo Gallinari (out, ACL repair) is the only other player on the injury report for Boston.

Smart, 28, is in his ninth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Celtics. He’s averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.4 blocks across 36 appearances this season. Smart has struggled to score the ball efficiently ever since he stepped foot in the league, but he is knocking down shots at a solid clip thus far, at least for his standards. He’s converting 42.4% of his field goal attempts, the best percentage of his career.

Of course, losing Smart is a tough pill to swallow for the Celtics, even if it’s just for the interim. But it’s not like Boston is short on point guards. Expect Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon to get extra minutes Monday with Smart sidelined.