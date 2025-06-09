Following their elimination in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Boston Celtics are heading into what could be an offseason of major shakeup. The Achilles injury to Jayson Tatum changes things for next season, and amid tightening salary cap restrictions, the Celtics could opt to offload big contracts via trade. One player whose name has been floated in trade rumors for the Celtics is Jrue Holiday.

While it’s been reported via ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel that Kristaps Porzingis is the most likely player that the Celtics move via trade in the offseason, Jrue Holiday would also appear to be on the trading block, as per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

Fischer reports that the Celtics have been taking trade calls for Holiday. Whether or not that means Holiday will be moved in the offseason, is not clear. The Celtics could just be doing their due diligence in terms of listening to potential offers. The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly one of the teams mulling a potential Holiday trade offer.

Article Continues Below
More Boston Celtics News
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to pass in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum issues 7-word message on Achilles injury rehabDaniel Donabedian ·
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball as New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Shaquille O’Neal throws shade at Celtics’ Jayson Tatum’s HOF credentialsZachary Howell ·
Jaylen Brown photoshopped in Spurs jersey
Spurs’ trade proposal for Jaylen Brown if Celtics blow it upBailey Bassett ·
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (middle left) and forward Tari Eason (middle right) hold towels on their faces during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center.
NBA rumors: Rockets ‘anticipating’ Celtics trade talksDavid Yapkowitz ·
image thumbnail
Celtics rumors: Will Boston target rising center prospect in NBA Draft?Owen Crisafulli ·
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and center Al Horford (42) and guard Jrue Holiday (4) react in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
NBA rumors: Insider suggests Knicks could steal Celtics veteranMalik Brown ·

Holiday recently completed his second season with the Celtics after helping them win the 2024 NBA title. He was originally acquired by the team in an offseason trade with the Portland Trail Blazers that involved Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon going to the Blazers.

This past season, Holiday appeared in 62 games for the Celtics at a little over 30 minutes per game. He averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 44.3 percent shooting from the field, 35.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 90.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The 16-year NBA veteran is still an impactful player and would certainly benefit a team needing point guard help should the Celtics opt to trade him in the offseason. A two-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion, it’s not just his on court production that’s beneficial, it’s his veteran leadership in the locker room as well.