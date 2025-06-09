Following their elimination in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Boston Celtics are heading into what could be an offseason of major shakeup. The Achilles injury to Jayson Tatum changes things for next season, and amid tightening salary cap restrictions, the Celtics could opt to offload big contracts via trade. One player whose name has been floated in trade rumors for the Celtics is Jrue Holiday.

While it’s been reported via ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel that Kristaps Porzingis is the most likely player that the Celtics move via trade in the offseason, Jrue Holiday would also appear to be on the trading block, as per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

Fischer reports that the Celtics have been taking trade calls for Holiday. Whether or not that means Holiday will be moved in the offseason, is not clear. The Celtics could just be doing their due diligence in terms of listening to potential offers. The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly one of the teams mulling a potential Holiday trade offer.

Holiday recently completed his second season with the Celtics after helping them win the 2024 NBA title. He was originally acquired by the team in an offseason trade with the Portland Trail Blazers that involved Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon going to the Blazers.

This past season, Holiday appeared in 62 games for the Celtics at a little over 30 minutes per game. He averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 44.3 percent shooting from the field, 35.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 90.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The 16-year NBA veteran is still an impactful player and would certainly benefit a team needing point guard help should the Celtics opt to trade him in the offseason. A two-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion, it’s not just his on court production that’s beneficial, it’s his veteran leadership in the locker room as well.