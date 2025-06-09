The Boston Celtics are heading into a fascinating offseason, and there are a couple of different routes that they can go. Jayson Tatum is expected to miss most or all of the 2025-26 season after tearing his Achilles tendon against the New York Knicks in the playoffs.

That leaves the Celtics outside the group of likely contenders in the Eastern Conference for the first time in many years, and that will lead to some tough decisions this offseason. The Celtics could opt to move on from some of their more expensive starters, such as Jrue Holiday, in an attempt to gear the roster toward contending when Tatum gets back in 2026-27.

Holiday's market is a bit complicated. While he is a great veteran to have in the locker room and is still a defensive ace, he is an aging player who is about to turn 35 years old and has seen his offensive game decline significantly during the last two seasons. Now, Boston has set the price for a potential Holiday trade, via Matt Moore.

“Hall of Famer Marc Stein reported this weekend that Boston is in fact listening to trade offers for Holiday, something most people assumed,” Moore wrote. “While the focus has been on reducing payroll, sources have told the Paroxysm that Boston is setting the price at a first-round pick along with whatever reduced salary comes back in the deal.”

If the Celtics do end up trading Holiday, which seems likely, the Sacramento Kings are one team that may be interested, according to Brett Siegel.

“Jrue Holiday is a veteran player the Sacramento Kings have interest in, sources said,” Siegel wrote on May 23. “Whether or not Holiday is made available in trade talks by Boston is the ultimate question. New GM Scott Perry has made it clear his team needs a true point guard, and he was always a fan of Holiday when he worked with the New York Knicks. Perry wanted to explore the possibility of adding Holiday in New York before he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020, sources said. Sacramento enters the offseason with decisions needing to be made about DeMar DeRozan's immediate future.”

The Kings would be an ideal landing spot for Holiday and would help the team out on the defensive end, where it was very weak last season. Whether they would be willing to send a first round pick back to Boston, like it seems the Celtics are hoping for, is a whole different question.

Regardless, Holiday's status will be something to monitor going forward this offseason.