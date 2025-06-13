The Boston Celtics face a challenging offseason as the team navigates the NBA's most restrictive cap situation. Due to the high salary contracts of players, the Celtics are facing significant luxury tax and second-apron penalties, which will surely force them to use their finances wisely.

Therefore, landing a rotation-level guard on a rookie contract looks like a priority for the Celtics' front office. With Jayson Tatum out for almost the whole of next season, the team needs to find answers in the 2025 NBA Draft and free-agency market if they want to make a championship run this upcoming season, which looks highly unlikely without Tatum.

Meanwhile, many big names are expected to leave the Celtics to maximize their contracts with other teams, as Boston tries to tackle financial turmoil. With Tatum sidelined with a torn Achilles, the team is exploring trade options where they can package their two draft picks in order to move up in the draft, which is packed heavily at the top.

In the meantime, they need to let go of some players like Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday, who have massive contracts with the team. They are also exploring trade offers for Jaylen Brown but will only entertain overwhelming offers.

Why the Celtics must nail their 2025 NBA Draft Picks

The Boston Celtics are facing significant salary cap restrictions heading into the 2025–26 season primarily due to their massive financial commitments to star players. Therefore, they need to sign a specific role player who fits the current Celtics system on a rookie contract, allowing flexibility to Boston's wage bill.

They need to make a wise decision on which player they draft as Tatum will be absent for most of the season, and their real hope of making a championship run suffered a major blow because of him. Therefore, when Tatum returns, the Celtics are responsible for surrounding him with good role players who can help him.

Walter Clayton Jr.: a scoring guard with range and quickness

If the Celtics are looking to replace the scoring and creation lost with Tatum’s absence, Walter Clayton Jr. could be a sharp move. Clayton is a 6'2″ guard known for his elite shooting stroke and ability to play both on and off the ball.

His quick release, ability to shoot off movement, and pull-up range make him a plug-and-play option who could stretch defenses the way Boston loves to do with its five-out system.

Clayton provides instant offense and spacing in a low-usage role. In a year where every bucket will count more than ever, his scoring punch could prove invaluable.

Article Continues Below
More Boston Celtics News
image thumbnail
Celtics rumors: Boston’s trade outlook gets ‘positive’ twistErik Slater ·
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots a free throw in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden.
What Jaylen Brown’s surgery means for Celtics’ 2025-26 seasonDaniel Donabedian ·
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with guard Jaylen Brown (7) and guard Derrick White (9) from the sideline as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden.
NBA rumors: Celtics ‘100%’ getting ‘big trade offers’ for Jaylen Brown, Derrick WhiteJulian Ojeda ·
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles past San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) in the second half at Frost Bank Center.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s knee surgery comes with silver liningQuinn Allen ·
Boston Celtics players Paul Pierce (34) , Rajon Rondo (9) , Kevin Garnett (5) and Ray Allen (20) await the start of overtime against the New York Knicks at TD Garden.
Ray Allen recalls Kevin Garnett Celtics confrontationRandall Barnes ·
image thumbnail
Mavericks trade proposal lands Jrue Holiday from CelticsJedd Pagaduan ·

Ryan Kalkbrenner: paint presence and rim protection

While Boston doesn’t currently have a major weakness at center, Kristaps Porziņģis is aging and injury-prone, and Al Horford is nearing retirement. Ryan Kalkbrenner, a 7'1″ rim-protecting center from Creighton, offers an opportunity to stabilize the front court long term.

Kalkbrenner is an old-school, drop-coverage big who anchors the paint defensively, blocks shots, and finishes well around the rim. More importantly, he’s a cheap long-term option who could gradually grow into a reliable starter as Boston phases out Horford and possibly restructures around its younger core.

Kalkbrenner isn’t flashy, but his rebounding, interior defense, and maturity could give Boston the kind of reliable depth that wins playoff series.

Noah Penda: defensive versatility and positional flexibility

Noah Penda, a 6'8″ French forward, has emerged as one of the most promising international prospects in the draft. What makes him appealing to Boston is his positional flexibility—he can comfortably guard both wings and stretch-fours while providing high-energy transition play.

With the second-apron penalties limiting their flexibility, the Celtics must prioritize value in the 2025 NBA Draft. Each of these prospects—Noah Penda, Walter Clayton Jr., and Ryan Kalkbrenner—offers a path forward depending on what Boston prioritizes: defense and versatility (Penda), perimeter scoring (Clayton), or rim protection and depth (Kalkbrenner).

In a season where title contention will be a tall task without Tatum, these draft prospects offer an immediate path to sustainable rotation value—something Boston desperately needs under the weight of its financial commitments.