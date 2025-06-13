The Boston Celtics face a challenging offseason as the team navigates the NBA's most restrictive cap situation. Due to the high salary contracts of players, the Celtics are facing significant luxury tax and second-apron penalties, which will surely force them to use their finances wisely.

Therefore, landing a rotation-level guard on a rookie contract looks like a priority for the Celtics' front office. With Jayson Tatum out for almost the whole of next season, the team needs to find answers in the 2025 NBA Draft and free-agency market if they want to make a championship run this upcoming season, which looks highly unlikely without Tatum.

Meanwhile, many big names are expected to leave the Celtics to maximize their contracts with other teams, as Boston tries to tackle financial turmoil. With Tatum sidelined with a torn Achilles, the team is exploring trade options where they can package their two draft picks in order to move up in the draft, which is packed heavily at the top.

There is a growing belief that the Boston Celtics may have to trade Kristaps Porzingis or Jrue Holiday for cap purposes

In the meantime, they need to let go of some players like Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday, who have massive contracts with the team. They are also exploring trade offers for Jaylen Brown but will only entertain overwhelming offers.

Why the Celtics must nail their 2025 NBA Draft Picks

The Boston Celtics are facing significant salary cap restrictions heading into the 2025–26 season primarily due to their massive financial commitments to star players. Therefore, they need to sign a specific role player who fits the current Celtics system on a rookie contract, allowing flexibility to Boston's wage bill.

They need to make a wise decision on which player they draft as Tatum will be absent for most of the season, and their real hope of making a championship run suffered a major blow because of him. Therefore, when Tatum returns, the Celtics are responsible for surrounding him with good role players who can help him.

Walter Clayton Jr.: a scoring guard with range and quickness

If the Celtics are looking to replace the scoring and creation lost with Tatum’s absence, Walter Clayton Jr. could be a sharp move. Clayton is a 6'2″ guard known for his elite shooting stroke and ability to play both on and off the ball.

Spent time in the gym with Florida’s national champion point guard Walter Clayton Jr. Hard to find a prospect in this Draft class more comfortable getting to their shooting pocket off the bounce. Impeccable balance and touch. pic.twitter.com/dstrSKhhV0 — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) May 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

His quick release, ability to shoot off movement, and pull-up range make him a plug-and-play option who could stretch defenses the way Boston loves to do with its five-out system.

Clayton provides instant offense and spacing in a low-usage role. In a year where every bucket will count more than ever, his scoring punch could prove invaluable.

Ryan Kalkbrenner: paint presence and rim protection

While Boston doesn’t currently have a major weakness at center, Kristaps Porziņģis is aging and injury-prone, and Al Horford is nearing retirement. Ryan Kalkbrenner, a 7'1″ rim-protecting center from Creighton, offers an opportunity to stabilize the front court long term.

Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner had some great moments in the NBA Combine shooting drills, showing some stretch potential after measuring 7'2 in shoes with a 7'6 wingspan. 4x Big East Defensive Player of the Year hit 17/23 for 3 in the side-mid-side 3P drill. pic.twitter.com/UfvuMaDuT1 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kalkbrenner is an old-school, drop-coverage big who anchors the paint defensively, blocks shots, and finishes well around the rim. More importantly, he’s a cheap long-term option who could gradually grow into a reliable starter as Boston phases out Horford and possibly restructures around its younger core.

Kalkbrenner isn’t flashy, but his rebounding, interior defense, and maturity could give Boston the kind of reliable depth that wins playoff series.

Noah Penda: defensive versatility and positional flexibility

Noah Penda, a 6'8″ French forward, has emerged as one of the most promising international prospects in the draft. What makes him appealing to Boston is his positional flexibility—he can comfortably guard both wings and stretch-fours while providing high-energy transition play.

Best game of the season for Noah Penda. 18 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 blocks for the projected 1st-round pick. Great eval opportunity in the French playoffs, starting Wednesday, as Le Mans faces Euroleague Final Four team Monaco in the quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/iq4wy0bl1W — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

With the second-apron penalties limiting their flexibility, the Celtics must prioritize value in the 2025 NBA Draft. Each of these prospects—Noah Penda, Walter Clayton Jr., and Ryan Kalkbrenner—offers a path forward depending on what Boston prioritizes: defense and versatility (Penda), perimeter scoring (Clayton), or rim protection and depth (Kalkbrenner).

In a season where title contention will be a tall task without Tatum, these draft prospects offer an immediate path to sustainable rotation value—something Boston desperately needs under the weight of its financial commitments.