Shaquille O'Neal has one of the greatest resumes of any player in the Basketball Hall of Fame. The former Los Angeles Lakers center won four championships, 15 All-Star appearances, 14 All-NBA selections, and an MVP award in 2000. O'Neal reflected on what is needed to make it into the Basketball Hall of Fame these days with Brandon Jennings, using Boston Celtics forward Jason Tatum as an example. He brought up something Isiah Thomas told him to make his point.

When Brian Lefkoe told O'Neal he already thought Tatum's career is worthy of the Hall of Fame on Thursday's episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, O'Neal was shocked. When Lefkoe tried to explain to O'Neal what qualifies players to enter the Hall of Fame these days, the former Laker was not having it.

“You ever see that movie Ocean’s Thirteen? I’m going to break into the Hall of Fame and take all of my s—t out,” O'Neal said. “You all just throwing people in there now. Isiah Thomas said it the best one day, he said there’s two Hall of Fames. There’s a bad mother f—-er Hall of Fame and there’s a basketball Hall of Fame. So which Hall of Fame is he in?”

According to O'Neal, Tatum could potentially make it into the Hall of Fame with his current resume. However, there is a gap between him and the true legends of the game. Jennings agreed with O'Neal, but Lefkoe's argument for Tatum is fair.

So far in his career, the Celtics forward has six All-Star appearances, five All-NBA selections, a championship and two Finals appearances. Compared to recent Hall of Fame classes, Tatum should have no trouble finding his way in. The 27-year-old will miss most of, if not all, next season with the Celtics because of a torn ACL. However, he will have plenty of chances to rack up more accolades.

O'Neal's take on the Basketball Hall of Fame is not a new one. There are former players and media members who think that its standards have gone down over time. For now, though, O'Neal might need to accept the fact that Tatum has already done enough to join him. However, O'Neal considers himself on a higher echelon as a “bad mother f—er Hall of Fame.”