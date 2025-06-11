After losing to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Boston Celtics are receiving significant trade interest for Jaylen Brown and Derrick White as they prepare for a potentially transformative offseason. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, who appeared Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show, rival teams are aggressively targeting the Celtics' core as the organization navigates a complex financial landscape amid Jayson Tatum's long-term injury recovery.

Boston is projected to exceed $500 million in payroll and luxury tax commitments for the 2025–26 season if it retains its current roster. The team is also bracing for the extended absence of Tatum, who suffered a torn Achilles during the team's second-round playoff exit against the Knicks.

Charania explained that while the Celtics' initial offseason focus was on gauging the trade markets for Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porziņģis, and Sam Hauser, that attention has now expanded to include two of Boston's most essential starters.

“However, now are teams making big offers and calling about Jaylen Brown and Derrick White? One hundred percent,” Charania said. “The Celtics prefer not to trade them, from my understanding, but listen, if they get a big offer, they have to look at everything. And I think they're going to get, you know, offers on the three guys that they're focused on. They're going to get offers potentially on Derrick White and Jaylen Brown. And I think between now and the draft and free agency, they're going to evaluate what makes sense from a value perspective.”

Celtics weigh trade options ahead of pivotal offseason

When asked directly whether “everybody but Tatum” could be available this offseason, Charania responded, “Essentially.”

Brown, 28, was named Finals MVP last season and finished his ninth year in the league, averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals across 63 games. He played 34.3 minutes per game and is currently on a five-year, $285.3 million contract that runs through the 2028–29 season, peaking at $64.9 million in the final year.

White, 30, also completed his ninth NBA season and turned in a career-best campaign. He averaged 16.4 points, 4.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc. He played in 76 games, averaging 33.9 minutes per contest. White is under contract on a four-year, $118 million deal, which includes a $34.8 million player option for the 2028–29 season.

With the NBA Draft and free agency approaching, Boston's front office faces mounting pressure to determine whether to restructure its roster or maintain continuity. As trade inquiries intensify, the futures of Brown and White could be among the most closely watched storylines of the NBA offseason.