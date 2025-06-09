Boston Celtics fans are already preparing for the possibility of Jayson Tatum missing the entire 2025-26 campaign while recovering from a ruptured Achilles, but will his fellow franchise pillar also be absent during C's games? The organization is entering a pivotal period in which it is almost guaranteed to make considerable payroll cuts this offseason, considering the alternative is paying roughly $500 million in roster expenses.

Green Teamers would surely appreciate it if ownership just foots the hefty bill, but such generosity is unprecedented. Therefore, the 2024 NBA champions will likely bid farewell to at least one notable player. Analysts have floated the idea of the squad moving Derrick White, Jrue Holiday or Kristaps Porzingis, but Jaylen Brown just finished the first season of a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension. Moreover, since he is a Finals MVP, interest level around the league should be high.

Despite what the fan base wants and what the organization is reportedly saying, it feels too early to rule out any trade scenarios. Money is a powerful factor, especially when a franchise is in the process of changing hands. Sometimes, dollar signs interfere with a championship outlook. Tatum's injury and Boston's financial turmoil form a uniquely unfortunate set of circumstances that could result in a previously unfathomable outcome.

The Celtics dealing away Jaylen Brown might not be as far-fetched as we think

Longtime sportswriter, producer, podcasting extraordinaire and diehard Celtics fan Bill Simmons believes the four-time All-Star is for sale at the right price.

Article Continues Below

“I think I would qualify Jaylen Brown as much as I hate it, and I hope they don't trade him,” he opined on his podcast, via the NBA SubReddit. “I don't think he's untouchable with the situation that team's in right now…”

Brown took a bit of a step back overall this past season, averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists (career-high) and 1.2 steals in 63 games while shooting 46.3 percent form the field and 32.4 percent from behind the 3-point line. He also struggled in the Eastern Conference Semifinals versus the New York Knicks, posting an inefficient 40.4 field goal percentage in the series.

Nevertheless, this man is a foundational piece on a team that won its first championship in 16 years last June. Those type of talents are hard to part with, particularly when the group's top star is in the throes of a grueling recovery process.

This city has surely come to grips with its situation by now. Tough decisions are ostensibly inevitable this offseason. The question is not “will management shake thing up,” but rather “who will be safe?” A suspenseful summer awaits.