Changes are coming this offseason for the Boston Celtics. Jayson Tatum will miss all of next season with a torn achilles tendon, so it is widely assumed that Boston will get their finances in check with trades of Jrue Holiday or Kristaps Porzingis. Moving on from one or both of these big-money veterans could help the Celtics get back under the second apron. Jaylen Brown has not been frequently discussed as a trade candidate because he is Tatum's co-star and one of the best players in the league.

Chris Mannix has hinted that Brown could be moved, though, and the San Antonio Spurs are the team that could trade for him. While it is unlikely, is there any chance that Brown could be traded, and what would a trade package from the Spurs look like?

Spurs' trade proposal for Jaylen Brown

Spurs receive: Jaylen Brown

Celtics receive: Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, 2025 number two overall pick, 2025 number 14 overall pick, 2027 first-round pick (via Atlanta)

If Brown is on the trading block, then the Spurs need to pursue him. The four-time All-Star has a championship pedigree, evidenced by his winning both the Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP en route to taking home his first championship ring last season.

Brown is a three-level scorer and elite defensive player. He has averaged 19 points per game throughout his nine-year career, and considering he is just 28 years old, he isn't too long in the tooth for San Antonio's timeline. The Spurs have more tradable assets than almost any team in the league, and they might be able to get away with trading for Brown without sacrificing Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.

Brown would be the elite wing that would form a big three that already includes a newly formed electric center-guard duo between Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. The Spurs were the 13-seed last year, but they have a much brighter future than that even if they don't make a deal with Boston. With Brown on the roster, though, they'd immediately become title contenders.

Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson are both good players, but they aren't near the caliber of Brown, and the Spurs have tons of draft picks to entice the Celtics. Two picks that they can offer come in the lottery of the 2025 NBA Draft, including the second overall pick, which Boston would likely use on Dylan Harper.

Would the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown?

Brown is one of the most versatile players in the NBA. Although it makes sense to get their finances in check, the Celtics probably shouldn't trade him. Boston will be contenders again upon Tatum's return, and Brown is still in his prime. Moving off of Holiday and/or Porzingis would make a lot more sense because both of those players are past their primes and on bad contracts.

Even so, the Spurs certainly have an intriguing trade package to offer. Considering their financial predicament, adding high-quality players to the roster is easier said than done right now for the Celtics, but Brown could net two starting-caliber wings in a trade. Vassell averaged 19.5 points per game two years ago and is just 24 years old, and the 25-year-old Johnson has a 22-point-per-game season to his name.

This move would add more depth to Boston's roster, and Vassell and Johnson could arguably replicate Brown's production for almost $9 million cheaper. More importantly, though, the Celtics would add two lottery picks. Having controllable players on rookie-scale deals will be huge for the Celtics, especially because they could turn both of those picks into solid, if not great, players.

Harper is the projected number two overall pick, and he has an All-Star ceiling. A good player is bound to slip to the end of the lottery, too, and the Hawks' 2027 first-round pick could end up near the top of the first round as they might be on the brink of blowing things up.

A Brown trade would, in a way, signal a rebuild for the Celtics, which doesn't make a lot of sense because they do have dynasty potential. This is a trade that might be worth biting the bullet on because it could extend their championship window while simultaneously being a big move that would help them get closer to being under the second apron. It is unlikely, but it is certainly fun to think about.