Jayson Tatum won't be the only Boston Celtics star recovering from an injury this offseason.

Jaylen Brown, who played through a knee issue during the 2025 NBA Playoffs, has undergone arthroscopic knee surgery, the Celtics announced Wednesday. However, he will be ready to roll for the beginning of training camp:

Jaylen Brown today underwent a successful right knee arthroscopic debridement procedure. He is expected to participate in training camp without limitation. pic.twitter.com/KijF7Fc30G — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brown had a partially torn meniscus but continued to play through the pain. The soreness in his knee began in March, but the wing wasn't going to let it stop him from helping the Celtics potentially repeat as NBA champions.

Brown's presence will be massive in 2025-26 with Tatum missing the entire campaign due to his Achilles tear which occurred in the postseason. The California product is going to be the main man in Beantown as they look to stay competitive without Tatum in the lineup.

The forward admitted in late May that surgery was a possibility to get his knee right:

“l got a lot of doctors I gotta get evaluated with — see the potential for surgery versus no surgery, wait to speak to the [Celtics] organization,” Brown said. “For now, it's just rest and recovery. I'm taking a step back from a long season. Mentally, it was a lot of stuff going on.”

Article Continues Below

Brown had a solid 2024-25 campaign. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 63 games. Brown also averaged 21.3 PPG in the conference semifinals loss to the New York Knicks.

There have been trade rumors surrounding Brown, but it's clear he and Tatum are still franchise pillars. The latter's injury was just a major setback to a team with the ability to win numerous titles potentially.

Brad Stevens praised Brown for his toughness after doing all he could to be on the court despite the pain.

Via MassLive:

“We’ve known that for a long time and he’s known that for a long time,” Stevens said of the injury last month. “But it just tells you, these guys care. They care about winning, they care about playing, they care about playing well. And again, he’ll drive that, but certainly we’re thankful for how much and how hard he’s played but he was definitely experiencing some discomfort there in March but you guys all watched it in the last couple of weeks, I thought it got better and better and better and I think he actually felt better or at least he told me he felt better at the end of the Knicks series.”

The road to recovery starts now for Brown.