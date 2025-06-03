The 2025 offseason is shaping up to be an important one for the Houston Rockets. Looking to shape their roster into a contender in the Western Conference, the Rockets could turn to both the free agent and trade market. Re-signing backup center Steven Adams is a priority, but the Rockets could engage the Boston Celtics in trade talks this offseason, as per Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

Heading into the offseason, the Celtics are expected to be active in potential trade talks as they look to shed salary coming into the 2025-26 season, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel. The Rockets are a team that could stand to benefit from trade talks with the Celtics.

Of the players most likely to be moved in the offseason via trade, Kristaps Porzingis figures to be near the top of that list. The Celtics currently have the majority of their salary cap tied up in five players with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Porzingis. Siegel reports that the Celtics want to hang on to Brown and White, with Holiday and Porzingis potentially being dangled in trades to offload salary.

A potential Porzingis acquisition, provided that he is healthy, would be a massive pickup for the Rockets in terms of frontcourt depth. There’s also the question of salary, however. Alperen Sengun is the Rockets’ starting center, and it figures to be less expensive to re-sign Adams as the backup, something the team is reportedly keen on doing.

While the Rockets are hoping to emerge as contenders following their No. 2 finish in the West standings, the Celtics are in a bit of a grey area following Tatum’s Achilles injury during the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks. His recovery period could potentially be all of next season, putting the Celtics’ contending hopes temporarily on hold.