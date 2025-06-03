The 2025 offseason is shaping up to be an important one for the Houston Rockets. Looking to shape their roster into a contender in the Western Conference, the Rockets could turn to both the free agent and trade market. Re-signing backup center Steven Adams is a priority, but the Rockets could engage the Boston Celtics in trade talks this offseason, as per Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

Heading into the offseason, the Celtics are expected to be active in potential trade talks as they look to shed salary coming into the 2025-26 season, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel. The Rockets are a team that could stand to benefit from trade talks with the Celtics.

Of the players most likely to be moved in the offseason via trade, Kristaps Porzingis figures to be near the top of that list. The Celtics currently have the majority of their salary cap tied up in five players with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Porzingis. Siegel reports that the Celtics want to hang on to Brown and White, with Holiday and Porzingis potentially being dangled in trades to offload salary.

Article Continues Below
More Houston Rockets News
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends against Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center.
NBA rumors: Rockets’ Giannis Antetokounmpo trade ‘uncertainty’ emergesBrett Siegel ·
Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) defends against Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (12) during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center.
Rockets rumors: Houston’s backup target if ‘priority’ Steven Adams leavesDavid Yapkowitz ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks up after a play during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
NBA rumors: Suns, Rockets talking Kevin Durant trade with ‘lowered’ asking priceJason Patt ·
Asa Newell talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago.
Rockets rumors: Houston named potential landing spot for versatile forward in NBA DraftBenedetto Vitale ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) fight for position in the first half at Footprint Center.
Rockets rumors: Houston eyeing wide range of No. 10 pick trade optionsJulian Ojeda ·
Cam Johnson (with his jersey number), photoshopped in Rockets jersey.
Rockets trade proposal for Cam Johnson as Nets pursue lottery pickBailey Bassett ·

A potential Porzingis acquisition, provided that he is healthy, would be a massive pickup for the Rockets in terms of frontcourt depth. There’s also the question of salary, however. Alperen Sengun is the Rockets’ starting center, and it figures to be less expensive to re-sign Adams as the backup, something the team is reportedly keen on doing.

While the Rockets are hoping to emerge as contenders following their No. 2 finish in the West standings, the Celtics are in a bit of a grey area following Tatum’s Achilles injury during the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks. His recovery period could potentially be all of next season, putting the Celtics’ contending hopes temporarily on hold.