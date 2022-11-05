The Boston Celtics never named the woman that was involved in an alleged affair with head coach Ime Udoka. Initially, this did not sit well with ESPN broadcaster Jalen Rose, who himself demanded that the woman’s name be made public.

Rose has now realized the error in his ways, and he has now issued a public apology for the same (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I’m Jalen Rose and I would like to apologize for a comment I made earlier on NBA Countdown,” he said. “I questioned why a woman’s name who had an alleged affair with Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was not made public. After an internal investigation, and it was discovered that she was a subordinate to the head coach. I now understand fully why her name should not be released to the public.”

"I now understand fully why her name should not be released to the public." Jalen Rose apologized during the ESPN broadcast for questioning why the name of the Celtics staffer involved with Ime Udoka wasn't released.pic.twitter.com/Qh02rXDw4K — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 5, 2022

The Celtics clearly wanted to protect the woman who was involved in the scandal, and they did so by keeping her name out of the public’s eye. Jalen Rose now understands why this was the case, and not only has he backtracked on his initial demand, but he’s also sent out a heartfelt apology for the same. He actually didn’t have to, but he took it upon himself to do so.

Udoka’s affair led to a one-year suspension for the Celtics head coach. Right now, it seems like his exit is inevitable. The Brooklyn Nets have been heavily linked to a swoop on the disgraced coach, and for his part, it seems that Udoka’s more than happy to get a clean slate out in Brooklyn.