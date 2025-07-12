Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has been just as good as ever. The fourth-year pro earned his second straight All-Star selection in 2025, even if he is a reserve. Kansas City fans have enjoyed Witt Jr.'s stellar performances for years. On Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, they will honor him with a competition similar to one centered around Shohei Ohtani in the winter.

The Royals finish the first half of their season against the New York Mets on Sunday. Before the game, Kansas City fans are holding a look-alike contest for Witt Jr.. Such contests have become popular in pop culture and sports over the past couple of years. “The Wittizens” will host the event and hand out a prize to the person who looks most like the Royals' superstar.

Ohtani's look-alike earned $17 dollars in the competition held in December. While the prize for Sunday's contest is unknown, there will most likely be a lot of Royals fans vying for the top spot. Regardless of who wins, fans can go into the ballpark shortly after and see the real Witt Jr. do his thing.

When compared to last season, Witt Jr. is in the middle of a slump. His first half of the season as been just like his team's: underwhelming. However, Kansas City's shortstop might have found a fix that will help him take off in the second half. He can only hope that his teammates do the same.

Witt Jr. and Seth Lugo were the only two Royals All-Stars before Maikel Garcia and Carlos Estevez made it in late. Despite the apparent lack of star power, Kansas City and their fanbase feel good about the second half of the season.

Witt Jr.'s performance will go a long way in determining just how far the Royals can go. No matter what he does, Witt Jr.'s fans(and look-alikes) will support him as he goes out and tries to lead Kansas City to success.