Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have agreed to an unreal five-year, $304 million contract extension. This will make him the highest paid player in NBA history, and Twitter is having an absolute field day with their reactions.

Jaylen Brown could be making around $70M during the 2029 season. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/9K2fGOxwCD — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 25, 2023

He can’t dribble and he’s making $304 million 🤣😂🫵 — al (@BigBiteBaby) July 25, 2023

https://twitter.com/HonestKdFann/status/1683860199386251264?s=20

3rd best player on his team, biggest contract in league history pic.twitter.com/UO9xNJiSY4 — Corey Grant Truther (@HickMarshall) July 25, 2023

The predominant reaction across Twitter is that Jaylen Brown is far from being worth what this contract is valued at. Many are responding with all of the players they believe are better than Brown, as well as some speculating how insane Jayson Tatum's Celtics contract is going to be if Jaylen Brown was able to net this much.

The contract extension between Brown and the Celtics was rumored throughout the NBA offseason, and many expected it to get done. However, the actual numbers are daunting, and now the Celtics are firmly committing to the roster at hand.

The total money the Celtics now have invested in their roster pretty much limits anything they can do for the foreseeable future besides resigning players. This makes next season pretty much NBA Finals ring or bust, especially after trading for Kristaps Porzingis earlier this offseason.

Jaylen Brown most likely couldn't care less that many on Twitter don't believe he is worth the extremely lucrative contract. Brown is known to be a highly intellectual guy, so it really comes as no surprise that he came out of this situation on top with the help of his agent.

Meanwhile, a new contract will bring new expectations for Brown. If he and the Celtics struggle next season, do not be surprised to see this contract continue to get dragged all over Twitter.