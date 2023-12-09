Celtics fans are not happy with NBA officials after Jaylen Brown was ejected from the Celtics vs. Knicks game on Friday.

Jaylen Brown's ejection midway through the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics-versus-New York Knicks game on Friday sparked a wave of backlash on the officials, and unsurprisingly so, especially since it has only been a week since Jayson Tatum was also thrown out from a game.

Brown got back-to-back technical fouls with a little over seven minutes remaining in the game after he was called for a foul on Immanuel Quickley. To be fair to Brown, the foul call on him was a little soft since he didn't even touch the Knicks guard and was simply defending from his drive.

It didn't please Brown at all, leading him to complain to the referee who blew the whistle. After he was benched, Brown continued to make his case, with the official taking issue with the complaints and giving the Celtics guard his second straight tech to throw him out of the contest.

Jaylen Brown was ejected from the game vs. the Knicks after an exchange with the referee while he was on the bench 👀 Thoughts on this? 🤔pic.twitter.com/l3lYMqyluL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 9, 2023

Celtics fans were furious on the referees since it has been a common trend in the NBA this 2023-24 season to throw out players for simply voicing their displeasure. As mentioned, it hasn't been long since Jayson Tatum himself was ejected for arguing with officials–which was deemed as a “hostile act.”

Many couldn't help but think that the referees are purposely targeting the Celtics and their superstars. Others were simply not happy that the referees are making the game about themselves rather than the sport itself.

“We have to talk about these refs abusing their power because there will be a game where a player puts hands on them,” a critic commented.

Another one said, “Terrible ejection. Why have refs across all sports gotten sooooo bad?”

“This ref should be removed from the NBA. The league wonders why it needs to do weird things like an IST to get people interested, then employ clowns like this buffoon,” a third Celtics fan shared.

An angry supporter added, “This guy booted Jaylen from across the court, probably couldn’t even hear what he said from the bench. Enough with this stuff man, if you want to T someone up to shut them up fine. But ejected dudes like this is so so soft.”

The Celtics still ended up winning the game, 133-123, despite Jaylen Brown's ejection. Derrick White surprisingly led the way for Boston with 30 points, while Tatum added 25. Brown himself had 17 points and four assists before his ejection.

Boston will play the Cleveland Cavaliers next, and sure enough, eyes will be on the refs in the said game amid all the tech-happy calls they are doing.