Celtics star Jaylen Brown had an ejection against the Knicks on Friday after he picked up back to back technical fouls.

The Boston Celtics were leading comfortably against the New York Knicks with the return of Kristaps Porzingis in the fourth quarter on Friday, but that’s when the fireworks happened. Celtics star Jaylen Brown picked up back to back technical fouls and was given an ejection from the game.

Jaylen Brown was ejected after receiving two consecutive technical fouls pic.twitter.com/CWGdUqFQ6e — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2023

The whole ordeal began with the Knicks in possession of the ball and trailing 119-106 with a little over seven minutes left to go in the game. Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley drove to the paint with Celtics star Jaylen Brown guarding him. Brown was whistled for a foul, much to his displeasure.

Brown let it be known to the officials that he did not agree with the call and he remarked how the Celtics didn’t get that same call on the other end of the court. He was promptly given a technical foul. Jaylen Brown apparently had more words for the officials as he went to the Celtics bench, prompting a second technical and subsequent ejection.

It was a little bizarre considering Brown was already out of the play and on the Celtics bench, but the officials apparently thought otherwise. The Celtics went on to win the game, 133-123.

Brown has been having a solid season so far. He’s been averaging 22.2 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 45.9 percent shooting from the field, 33.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 69.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Celtics currently hold the best record in the Eastern Conference standings at 16-5.