Published November 12, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury.

Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

The absence of Jaylen Brown is quite a headache for the Celtics, though, especially with Malcolm Brogdon and Al Horford also ruled out for the game due to injuries. Brogdon already missed the showdown with the Nuggets as he recovers from a hamstring issue, while Horford is dealing with a lower back stiffness after playing three games in the last five days.

Brown is averaging 25.3 points on top of 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists, all while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from deep. He is the Celtics’ second-leading scorer, only behind Jayson Tatum. With that, it will definitely be difficult for Boston to find a player who can fill the hole he leaves on the offensive end.

Tatum is going to be tasked to carry a heavier load against the Pistons, while Derrick White and Payton Pritchard are expected to see a significant bump in their minutes since the Celtics need some playmaking and scoring help.

Unfortunately for fans, it’s not only Boston that’s missing a star player. Cade Cunningham is out for at least a week for Detroit as the youngster nurses a shin soreness.