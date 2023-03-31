James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Jaylen Brown has offered up a hilarious reaction to Boston Celtics’ teammate Blake Griffin being headbutted by Thanasis Antetokounmpo in their dominant win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The incident, which came with 1:25 to go in the match, saw Antetokounmpo ejected after Griffin was given a flagrant-type-1 personal foul. But that wasn’t the only thing he was given.

Once the older brother of Giannis was booted from the game, Brown jokingly gave his mask to Griffin, who promptly pretended to fit it to his face.

Jaylen really gave Blake his mask 🤣🤣🤣@FCHWPO @blakegriffin23 pic.twitter.com/Gwn9AckWP3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 31, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The incident came when the game was well and truly over, with Jaylen Brown and teammate Jayson Tatum combining for 70 points on nearly 66% shooting to lead the Celtics to an incredible 41-point win over the Milwaukee Bucks, with whom they’re battling for the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.

The benches had been well and truly cleared by the time that the older Antetokounmpo and Griffin checked into the game.

The win keeps the race for that number one seed alive, with the Celtics moving to just two games behind the Bucks with five to go. They will, of course, need to win most if not all of their remaining games and for the Bucks to lose at least a couple as well, but with the season series in the bag, the boys from Beantown remain a chance to snatch the number one seed.

Regardless of in which order they finish, however, the prospect of these two meeting up in the Eastern Conference Finals is very much on the cards. In tonight’s game, the Celtics made a statement, and the way it ended – with the Celtics laughing and the Bucks dwelling on an ejection – was very much symptomatic of the way it was played.