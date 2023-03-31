David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

It wasn’t quite the Milwaukee Bucks night. Thursday’s clash against the Boston Celtics was supposed to be an epic showdown but instead it turned out to be a dud basketball-wise. The Celtics thrashed the Bucks on the court and it’s possible that Khris Middleton’s status for the immediate future is in question. But just because the game was a blowout didn’t mean there weren’t fireworks on the court. Bucks backup wing thanasis antetokounmpo, brother of Giannis, was ejected late in the fourth quarter after a headbutt on Celtics big man Blake Griffin.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo headbutted Blake Griffin after the hard foul 😳 Thanasis was ejected from Bucks-Celtics.pic.twitter.com/ViCSSxOSjh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 31, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It appeared as if Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Blake Griffin got tangled up under the basket while jostling for rebound position. Griffin was able to tap the ball out to his teammates. He never made it up court though and when the Bucks came back down to their basket, Griffin fouled Antetokounmpo hard as he was attempting a shot around the rim. Antetokounmpo took offense to that and the two had to be separated after the headbutt.

It’s possible it was just frustration boiling over as the Bucks were getting clobbered at home. It’s possible that a suspension might be coming if not a hefty fine. This is Antetokounmpo’s fifth season in the NBA and fourth with the Bucks. This season he has averaged 0.8 points per game and 1.0 rebounds with shooting splits of 37 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He’s only played in 32 games and only averaged around four minutes of playing time.