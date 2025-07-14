The New York Yankees are once again at the heart of a league-wide debate—this time, it’s about technology. With the 2025 MLB All-Star Game set to debut the ABS challenge system on Tuesday night, Yankees superstar Aaron Judge voiced his hesitation about “robot umpires,” adding an influential player’s perspective to the growing conversation.

The moment was captured during Monday’s guest appearance by the Yankees captain on The Pat McAfee Show, later shared on the show’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, and showed Judge unsure about the idea—concerned about how it could impact the human element of America’s national pastime.

"I still love the human element of the game and having the umpire back there.. It might be old school but that's what I think"@TheJudge44 #ProgrumSummerRoadTrip pic.twitter.com/NDhrG2OwJZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I still love the human element of the game and having the umpire back there,” Judge said.

“It might be old school but that’s what I think.”

The remarks came as MLB prepares to test the ABS challenge system, which allows each team a limited number of challenges to ball-strike calls during a game. First introduced in minor leagues, ABS uses Hawk-Eye tracking cameras to determine pitch location. Unlike the full ABS mode—where the system calls every pitch—the challenge version maintains umpire control while integrating real-time review.

MLB has been expanding ABS testing since 2019, with positive feedback in 2025 Spring Training, where over 90% of challenges were ruled correctly. Still, some players, including Judge, remain cautious. The two-time AL MVP, known for his disciplined approach at the plate, benefits from a consistent strike zone, but still values the human side of officiating.

Judge’s take adds weight to a debate dividing the sport. As MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred pushes for potential league-wide implementation by 2026, resistance from faces like Aaron Judge could influence union discussions. If the players’ association opposes the system, MLB could still enact it unilaterally by 2027 under the current CBA.

For now, the MLB All-Star Game offers a high-profile showcase for the ABS technology. Teams will receive three challenges during the exhibition at Truist Park in Atlanta, a test case that could either reinforce the right-fielder's concerns—or accelerate the move toward automation.

Critics of the system argue it may disrupt game flow, reduce strategic nuance, and eliminate framing as a skill—especially important for catchers and pitchers on the Yankees and other clubs. Supporters claim it boosts fairness and accuracy.

As tradition clashes with tech, robot umpires are no longer a futuristic concept. They’re here—just one game away from center stage.

And the Yankees captain? He’s not sold just yet.