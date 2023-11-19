Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable on the Boston Celtics injury report ahead of their game on Sunday versus the Memphis Grizzlies

Jaylen Brown is being listed as questionable on the Boston Celtics injury report for Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the team announced. Brown is dealing with a right adductor strain and his status is uncertain for Sunday's affair.

Brown recently issued a complaint about the Toronto Raptors NBA In-Season Tournament court. He called the floor “unacceptable” and hinted that he may have suffered an injury. There have been other players who have also complained about the NBA In-Season Tournament courts as well, so the league will surely monitor the situation.

Boston will battle Memphis on Sunday on the road. The Grizzlies have struggled mightily, but the Celtics will need their entire roster to step up around Jayson Tatum if Brown ends up not being able to play.

Brown is in the middle of another strong season and the Celtics wouldn't be where they are without him.

Jaylen Brown's impact on Celtics

Brown is currently averaging 22.9 points per game on 47.2 percent field goal and 37.8 percent three-point shooting. He is also recording five rebounds per contest.

Brown and Tatum are one of the best duos in the entire NBA. They are both unquestioned superstars capable of leading the Celtics to a victory on any given night.

The hope is that Brown's injury is not serious. Boston will proceed with caution. There is no reason to risk further injury by having Brown play again before he is ready.

If Jaylen Brown is ready to play though, Boston should not have much trouble taking care of business against the struggling Grizzlies.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM EST on Sunday night.