Luka Doncic and Celtics star Jaylen Brown have complained about the playing conditions on the NBA In-Season Tournament courts.

The league's decision to bring in specially-designed courts for the NBA In-Season Tournament gave those games its special vibe, setting them apart from ordinary regular season games. However, these courts have been divisive. Not only have some courts drawn the ire of some fans due to their color schemes that are difficult to look at, they have also been controversial among some players, with Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and now, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown complaining about the playing conditions brought forth by these special courts.

The Celtics may have won their NBA In-Season Tournament matchup against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, 108-105, but Brown was clearly pissed after the game. In his postgame presser, Brown complained about quality of the court floor after nearly sustaining an injury to his groin after slipping.

“I slipped. That's it. I slipped. I think I might have strained my groin a little bit. We'll see how it feels, but the court was just slippery all game,” Brown said, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. “Tonight I thought the floor was unacceptable. I think guys were slipping all over the place, not just me.”

The Celtics star also added that the league must be more proactive in assessing the safety of the NBA In-Season Tournament courts, especially when the league introduced the tournament to generate fanfare.

“I think as players we're all here for the In-Season Tournament because it's going to generate revenue, excitement, competition, but we've got to make sure the floor is safe to play on. We can't put our players out there and risk their health,” Brown added.

Even Raptors big man Precious Achiuwa echoed Jaylen Brown's statements, saying that he had to play with extra caution given his recent injury problems.

“It was slippery. I slipped a few times… I’m not trying to get hurt, especially for a guy that missed (time with a groin injury). Coming back, I’m extra cautious,” Achiuwa added, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.

That makes it three players (including Luka Doncic) who have now spoken up against the lack of regard for player safety in the NBA In-Season Tournament courts. Perhaps the league eschews the use of those special floors altogether if this problem persists.