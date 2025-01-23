As Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown rolled his ankle in the second quarter, there was a momentous gasp. The life nearly was sucked out of the team. Losing one of the best players is not easy, let alone an ankle injury. However, there's a sigh of relief for Celtics fans and his teammates.

The ankle injury isn't as bad as it appeared, according to Jay King of The Athletic on X. He said “He rolled his ankle in the second quarter and it slowed him down.” Still, Brown continued to dominate as he has all season. He played 38 minutes in Wednesday's win and posted 25 points, six assists, and three steals.

After Brown identified what the Celtics issue was only a few weeks ago, they've turned the corner. Although some of the wins haven't been pretty, they're still wins, nonetheless. Plus, the two-man game of Jayson Tatum and Brown continues to evolve every year they play together.

Brown's nuclear athleticism, mixed with Tatum's shot-making gives defenses a true test. It's essentially a pick-your-poison scenario. As a result, it's helped the Celtics secure their 31st win of the season.

Jaylen Brown's injury update is a sigh of relief for Celtics

Boston hasn't had any significant injuries to their starters this season. Even with Kristaps Porzingis dealing with lower body issues, there's been nothing too worrisome. How Brown rolled his ankle was a bit gruesome. It looked like a sprain initially but as evidenced by the game, he played through it.

Not to mention, he played 38 minutes. Although he said he was a bit slower, his efficiency kicked in. Brown shot 8-15 from the field and made both of his threes. Also, he took advantage of the Clippers' interior defense, and shot nine free throws, making seven of them.

There's been a consistent progression from the shooting guard this season when it comes to scoring. For example, Brown adopted an ‘until I die' mindset to improve his starts. After he dropped that quote, he's been more efficient and taking better shots. He's working on his three-pointer, along with slashing the basket.

He's no longer settling for the mid-range or tough looks. He's looking to get what's easy for him, and that's attacking the basket and taking open threes. Boston's next game is on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers and is the second-part of a back-to-back series.

While Brown played 38 minutes, his workload might be reduced to minimize further injury. However, time will tell what the final status is heading into that game.