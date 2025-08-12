The Oregon football team held a scrimmage over the weekend, and it sounds like it went about how you'd expect a mid-August scrimmage to go. There were a lot of positives, but the Ducks also aren't a finished product yet. One important area to watch ahead of the season is the offensive line. Oregon is going to have some new faces along the line this year after bringing in some transfers, and it is A'Lique Terry's job to make sure that everyone is gelling by the team Week 1 rolls around.

Oregon offensive line coach A'Lique Terry met with the media on Monday to discuss the scrimmage and the current state of his line. Terry knows that during preseason scrimmages, there are going to be mistakes. This is the time for them to happen, and he knows that “going to the doctor” will help his team be ready and mistake-free when the season rolls around in a couple of weeks.

“It's never-ending, evaluation, right? Trying guys in new spots, trying guys with different mixtures after the first scrimmage,” A'Lique Terry said, according to an article from 247Sports. “I mean, I think we did some good things, but we always gotta go back to the drawing board and continue to see where we were lacking, so we can continue to improve. You know, we call it going to the doctor around here, so it was good, because a lot of guys, this might have been the first experience, true experience, as far as young guys, getting that going to the doctor and learning from our mistakes.”

A lot is going to be learned during camp, but scrimmages are really when you can see what a team is going to look like. Terry was able to learn a lot about his Oregon offensive line during this scrimmage, and he had some positive takeaways.

“We learned that we got a physical group, and we learned that we have a group that's deep, so the competition is higher than it's ever been,” he said. “I think everybody's striving in that move right now. It's bringing the best out of everybody. So you just continue to evaluate your process, who helps us win the best and get those guys on the field.”

Physical and deep are definitely two traits that are important to an offensive line. That will be crucial this year as the Oregon football team will be breaking in a new quarterback. If the offense is going to be as explosive as last year, the OL needs to be stout.