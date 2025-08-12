For the Washington Commanders to soar, Jayden Daniels needs his receivers. And fantasy managers are hoping he gets them back on the field. But the hype remains, and Daniels set a record for The Athletic’s quarterback tiers.

Daniels set a QB Tiers record for the highest debut for a second-year quarterback, according to The Athletic. Daniels landed at No. 6 in the rankings, a tier-two quarterback with the following definition.

“A Tier 2 quarterback can carry his team sometimes, but not as consistently,” Mike Sando wrote. “He can handle pure-passing situations in doses and/or possesses other dimensions that are special enough to elevate him above Tier 3. He has a hole or two in his game.”

That sounds like motivation for Daniels — with 50 NFL coaches and executives weighing in — to hear that he “has a hole or two in his game.”

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels highly rated

“No second-year QB has made a higher Tiers debut than Daniels,” Sanfo wrote. “His 1.71 average and 17 top-tier votes break the records C.J. Stroud set last year. Stroud had eclipsed 2021 Justin Herbert.”

A defensive coordinator pointed to the fact that the Commanders quarterback seems to take tough situations in stride.

“What I respect most is it never seems too big for him,” the coordinator said. “He would stand in the pocket and deliver the ball. Once we saw him running around, it was, ‘OK, he is going to be a problem.'”

Another defensive coordinator said the Commanders quarterback could move into Tier 1 status.

“He's a 2 with the arrow up,” the coordinator said. “He can run, he can throw with accuracy, and he's really calm. It's easy to see when you are playing him. He doesn't get flustered.”

An NFL head coach agreed that Daniels might earn his way into the top tier.

“I think he is tremendous,” the head coach said. “I don't want to ‘1' him because I want to see another year. Get me halfway through that second year and I'll have a good feel. The defensive coordinators will have all had their shot.”

Even an all-time great noticed the Commanders quarterback, according to commanderswire.com.

“He is the ultimate prototype,” Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young said. “How many quarterbacks do you see when it gets tight and they're like, ‘Oh my God,' and then their game gets smaller.”

“They don't [do]as much. Their athleticism starts to disappear, their mind starts to speed up, and they can't process the way they did. And some people are just built different. And he's built that different. You can see it. In today's game, he is the ultimate prototype. He is threatening the line of scrimmage.”