After spending the 2024-25 NBA season with the Dallas Mavericks, 25-year-old forward Kessler Edwards has agreed to a training camp contract with the Denver Nuggets. This deal was first reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Last season, Edwards played 40 games, averaging 4.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game. He shot 49.6 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from 3-point range, both of which were the best averages of his young career.

Edwards was drafted 44th overall in 2021 by the Brooklyn Nets and spent the first two seasons of his career in New York City. He was then a member of the Sacramento Kings before spending the entire 2024-25 season with Dallas.

This has been an eventful offseason for the Nuggets.

Aside from trading Michael Porter Jr. and a future first-round pick to the Nets for Cam Johnson, the Nuggets also revamped their roster with the addition of veterans like Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr.

DaRon Holmes II, Denver's first-round pick from the 2024 NBA Draft, will also be making his debut this year after suffering an Achilles injury at the start of Summer League last season. The organization remains very high on the recent first-round pick as an impactful talent in the frontcourt next to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets currently have 14 players under contract, which is why they will take a look at Edwards and see if he can fit in during training camp. All three of the team's two-way roster spots are currently occupied by Curtis Jones, Tamar Bates, and Spencer Jones.

Although he has bounced around between three different teams, Edwards has always been viewed as a potential 3-and-D type of player on the wing given his versatility.

Denver is always seeking more depth on the wing and reliable, defensive-minded players who can provide extra production behind Aaron Gordon at the power forward position.

Perhaps Edwards will turn out to be a diamond in the rough for the Nuggets during training camp, as his Exhibit 10 contract can easily turn into a standard, one-year deal.

The Nuggets went 50-32 last season, marking the first time this franchise has won at least 50 games in three consecutive seasons since they achieved this feat in four years from 2008-11. Ultimately, Denver was unable to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games during their Western Conference semifinal series.