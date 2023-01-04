Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics were dealt the biggest beatdown of their season against an Oklahoma City Thunder side playing without their star in the lineup.

The Celtics swingman didn’t mince words in speaking up about the loss.

“We got out a– kicked,” said Jaylen Brown, plain and simple. “That’s what happened.” You come out, you take it for granted. That’s what happens. We probably had it coming to us. Came out the last couple of games, we pick in choose when we want to play. We wasn’t connecting, didn’t have each other’s back out there.”

The Thunder managed to pile on 150 points on the guys in green, tied for the second-most allowed by the Celtics in franchise history. The fact that it happened without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his 31 points per game in the lineup makes the loss all the more glaring.

“Those young boys over there came out and made us look bad. They embarrassed us. Kicked our a–. That’s what happened,” he continued.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both actually had decent box score performances, scoring 29 and 27 respectively on an efficient shooting clip. But the Celtics as a whole were unable to lock in on defense and allowed five Thunder players to score at least 20 points with two more scoring in double-figures.

Boston was the team of the new year last season, turning into the NBA’s best squad upon the turn of the calendar year. They’ve gone the opposite direction so far this year with two losses to begin 2023.