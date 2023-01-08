Since returning from a serious knee procedure, Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III has been taking it slow with his playing time. Yet, it’s clear that his teammates want as much time with Timelord on the floor as possible.

In Saturday night’s close 121-116 win over the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs, Williams showed out in his limited minutes. The 6-foot-9 big notched four blocks, 11 rebounds, and 10 points in just 22 minutes of playing time. After such a performance, Celtics star Jayson Tatum sounded off on how badly he wants Williams on the court in crunch time:

Although Williams hasn’t started any of the nine games he has entered, the All-Defensive Second Teamer has made an immediate impact off the bench. He’s always lurking for an alley-oop and ready to block any ill-advised shot attempt in his vicinity:

According to Tatum, the Celtics just want Timelord on the floor, no matter if it’s from off the bench or in the starting rotation.

“Whether he starts or comes off the bench I want him on the floor,” Tatum said. “I want him healthy and to be on the floor with him at the same time as much as possible.”

With how in sync Williams and Tatum are, it’s no surprise that they want to be in the game together whenever they can.

In the last minute of Saturday’s victory over the Spurs, the tandem connected on a crucial lob to extend Boston’s lead:

While Robert Williams’ chances of starting likely won’t come to fruition yet, he’s certainly making a case to enter back into the top of the rotation sooner rather than later. But, as Tatum asserted, Williams’ health is significant, as the C’s will need him down the road if they want another chance at the NBA Finals.