There's no doubt that Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla loves basketball, prompting players to call him a “sicko” for how he goes about his job. Jaylen Brown was recently on the Hot Ones show, where he talked about Mazzulla and how they're running an offense similar to that of a larger mammal.

“One of the things he's coined is that we call our offense the ‘Killer Whale' offense,” Brown said. “We attack seals, because killer whales, how they hunt seals. We study how killer whales attack as a unit. And we kinda built our offense off [that]. Joe definitely has a lot of crazy stuff but it's a method to his madness, and obviously, it works.”

It's not certain what that offense entails, but it sounds like something that other teams should take into account when playing the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown motivated for new season with Celtics

Jaylen Brown is coming into this season with the Celtics with added motivation. During Media Day, Brown spoke about being excited about coming back as they look to win another championship.

“I'm ready to go. I'm excited about being back,” Brown said. “The past is the past, but I'm ready to get after it, lead our guys, build some team chemistry, not skip any steps, and just set the tone for another year again. I'm extremely motivated for obvious reasons, and I'm ready to get after it.”

Brown feels as if he was snubbed a few times last season and during the summer. He felt like he should've made the All-Defensive and All-NBA teams. Also, Brown was not called for the Olympics, even after Kawhi Leonard dropped out.

“I would be lying if I say I didn't,” Brown said. “As a competitor, you're always looking for any key identifiers that could help you be motivated, stay motivated, and add to that chip on your shoulder. I'm that type of guy already. I'm always looking for something. But when things don't go your way or when those voices get louder, it makes you wake up even more to drive and be better.

“So I'm excited to get back going with the guys. I'm excited to start the new year. Even though I did all that traveling, this is probably — I say it every year — this is the hardest I probably ever worked.”

There's no doubt that Brown is motivated, and he may have a better season than he had last year.