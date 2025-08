Aug 5, 2025 at 3:48 PM ET

The Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens play their first preseason game of the year on Thursday. Colts head coach Shane Steichen released the plan for the quarterbacks on Tuesday.

“Shane Steichen says Anthony Richardson will start against the Ravens Thursday. He’ll play a quarter and a half with Daniel Jones playing the rest of the half.”

“Then Jones will start against Green Bay and play a quarter and a half with Richardson finishing the half.”