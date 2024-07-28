Brown previously called out Nike , insinuating the Team USA sponsor is why he is not on the men's Olympic basketball team. His comments came after his Boston teammate Derrick White was chosen as Kawhi Leonard's replacement, joining Jayson Tatum as Celtics representative on Team USA.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's dispute with Team USA 's 2024 Paris Olympics roster is far from over. Instead, a new chapter in the ongoing saga has just begun. Brown called out Team USA managing director Grant Hill on X, formerly Twitter, saying it was “disappointing” that Hill implied he is a conspiracy theorist.

“I spoke to his agent,” said Hill. “I don't know if that was before or after things went out on Twitter, but yeah, I think this idea that there's a conspiracy theory. I always love a good conspiracy theory, but it was really truly a basketball decision and these are tough decisions. But having gone through this with the FIBA competition, you want to find the right balance and the right pieces on the court that we needed.”

Since Team USA selected White over Brown, the All-Star has been adamant that his comments about Nike contributed to his not being selected.

Did Nike do Jaylen Brown dirty in the Olympics?

In all seriousness, it's highly unlikely Brown's comments about Nike contributed to the decision not to replace Leonard with him on Team USA's Olympics roster. Although they represent big names like LeBron James and Kevin Durant, Nike does not represent several players on the Team USA roster, including stars Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, and Joel Embiid, the key figures of competing brands in Under Armour, Adidas, and Sketchers, respectively.

Instead, White's selection likely came down to the fact that Team USA needed someone who fit within the team structure and was also satisfied not playing many minutes in the Olympics. Unlike Brown, White can facilitate and move the basketball on offense while guarding multiple positions. But White has to share minutes with Curry, Edwards, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, and Tyrese Haliburton.

It's a difficult balancing act, and while Brown does have the chops to slot in nicely with Team USA, White was a player who made more sense in winning a gold medal. This story may fade quickly with Team USA playing games that matter beginning today. But, if Brown doesn't let this go, it could distract a team already dealing with tough international competition.