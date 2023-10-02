After being fierce rivals in the East, Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday are now Boston Celtics teammates. And Brown is among the happiest people following the trade with the Portland Trail Blazers that landed Boston the former Milwaukee Bucks two-way guard.

“Jrue [Holiday] is fantastic,” Brown said of his new teammate during Monday's Media Day, per Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints. “He plays with a certain force that you can just feel. As a competitor, he's just an assassin.”

Holiday brings a lot to the table for the Celtics. For one, he covers the void left by Marcus Smart. Plus, he's a better offensive weapon than Smart was for the Celtics. Holiday can be relied upon to create his own shots from anywhere on the floor and consistently set up his teammates for scoring opportunities. His ability to defend is also well-known around the NBA, so just having him on the team is already a big plus for Brown, who will not have to worry about getting covered by the three-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member. During the 2022-23 NBA season with the Bucks, Holiday averaged 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game, while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from behind the arc through 67 games.

To get Holiday, the Celtics had to send Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III, and a couple of picks to the Blazers, who acquired Holiday via a separate deal with the Bucks.

Holiday has a player option worth $37.36 million to decide before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.