Jaylen Brown got some crucial redemption in the Boston Celtics’ overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He came through with a huge free throw in the fourth quarter to tie the game and then two more near the end of overtime to pad the Celtics’ lead. His heroics played a huge part in the victory and allowed him to exercise some demons.

Brown’s free throws allowed him to avenge his struggles against the New York Knicks, when he missed two free throws in overtime that allowed New York to hold on for the win. This time around, he kept his cool and was able to come through for his team, as he explained to Jay King of The Athletic.

“Had no time for excuses,” Brown said, via The Athletic. “We had to find a way to win tonight.” The Celtics star said that his mind was “clear as day” as he went to the charity stripe.

The Celtics’ win was full of controversy after LeBron James did not get a call he should have received that could have won the game for the Lakers in regulation. It also shouldn’t have been that close of a game for Boston, who is much better than Los Angeles. Still, it was a huge win for the C’s.

While Jayson Tatum had a rough shooting night, Jaylen Brown had 37 points on 13-23 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and three assists. His clutch performance allowed the Celtics to improve their league-best record to 36-15.