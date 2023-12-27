Jaylen Brown is not fond of Udonis Haslem's comments about Bill Russell.

Jaylen Brown has been an integral part of the Boston Celtics' success. Brown has helped lead the Celtics to a 23-6 record and a 1st place standing in the Eastern Conference. The star guard took exception to a comment former Heat forward Udonis Haslem made about NBA legend Bill Russell. Brown revealed his discontent with Haslem after an X post surfaced.

Jaylen Brown makes it clear he did not like Udonis Haslem's comments on Bill Russell's Celtics jersey retirement

Russell's No. 6 jersey was retired in every NBA arena following his passing. The former Celtics big man was one of the most talented players and social justice activists in league history. However, Udonis Haslem was not fond of his jersey being retired at the Kaseya Center.

In a pre-game speech to Heat players, Haslem dismissed Russell's name and did not approve of a Boston Celtics jersey hanging in Miami rafters. Haslem's comments made headlines, but Jaylen Brown is getting in the mix after liking a tweet that disapproved of Haslem:

Jaylen Brown liked this Tweet response 👀 Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/FPEB4tDROt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 27, 2023

Surely, Haslem did not mean any disrespect to Bill Russell. He was seemingly trying to fire up his teammates before a big game. Still, Jaylen Brown and others received the former Heat forward's comments in poor taste. Nevertheless, Brown will stop his impressive play for Boston.

The 27-year averages 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. His exceptional two-way play has helped Boston to one of the best records in the NBA. Moreover, Brown wants to continue to improve to maintain his All-NBA caliber play.

The Celtics' next game against the Miami Heat will be sure to be heated given the current climate.