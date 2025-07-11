Kyrie Irving has undergone one of the biggest transformations the basketball world has ever seen, and he has done so in a relatively short period of time. He arrived on the Dallas Mavericks as a complete wild card, carrying the reputation as a locker-room cancer and self-destructive personality. The terrific point guard helped the franchise reach the NBA Finals in 2024 and has formed a strong bond with the community.

What speaks to his metamorphosis more than anything is the likelihood that a Luka Doncic trade probably would not have even happened without Irving providing a big safety net in the backcourt. The man went from one of the most volatile stars in the league to a welcome source of stability in just two and a half years. Call it maturity, the right fit or some combination of both, the 33-year-old is flourishing as a member of the Mavericks community. Fans cannot wait to see him back in action.

Irving suffered a torn ACL in March, ending his season as well as Dallas'. It is unclear when he will return from the devastating injury, but his supporters can gain satisfaction in watching him engage in some light dribbling and shooting. The 2016 NBA champion and nine-time All-Star was active on a basketball court, doing his best to put on a show for those watching his 24-hour live stream.

Kyrie Irving is already getting some shots up after his ACL injury 🔥 (via @kyriecenterig)

A healthy Kyrie Irving can do wondrous things for Mavericks

There is only so much he can do at this stage of his recovery, but it is encouraging to know that Irving has not seemingly suffered any setbacks. The Mavericks signed him to a three-year, $119 million contract because they believe he can help them win a championship. Dallas has yet to witness the full powers of a Kyrie Irving-Anthony Davis duo.

Alongside fellow future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson, impactful centers Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, solid forward P.J. Washington and rookie phenom Cooper Flagg, that high-profile tandem could lead the Mavs to a special campaign. Time is of the essence, however. Irving has almost 900 games' worth of mileage on him and is now forced to brave an arduous rehab process. But the organization is banking on him getting through it all and coming back strong.

While the 2019 All-NBA Second-Team selection continues his recovery, free-agent acquisition and former All-Star D'Angelo Russell will man PG duties for the Mavericks. Perhaps Irving will have another progress update to share with the public before too long.