Once the Olympics wrap up, the WNBA season will be in full swing once again. A central point of conversation will once again enter the basketball stratosphere and it is all about the Rookie of the Year award. There are only two figures who stand out among the rest, Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky's Angel Reese. There have been a lot of talking heads who have given an opinion and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown just added to it.

Jaylen Brown has caused a lot of buzz in the past few months. The Celtics star won the Finals MVP award over Jayson Tatum, made a bold declaration about Bronny James, and failed to make Team USA for the Olympics. Now, he has locked in his WNBA Rookie of the Year pick. So, who did he choose between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese? He outlined it in his latest appearance, via Boardroom

“Angel Reese got my vote. I just think, you know, consistency to come in (and get) a double-double after a double-double. That's impressive and there's a lot of good players, there's a lot of good guys out there that are doing their thing. Shout out to the WNBA. I'm a fan. I plan on coming to some games when their schedule picks back up after the Olympics,” the Celtics star declared.

Weighing the Celtics star's options

Both the Sky and Fever rookies have made their own marks in WNBA history. Reese has completely shattered Candace Parker's double-double record and only an insanely stacked Las Vegas Aces squad managed to stop her. She is now the all-time rookie rebounding leader as well because she grabs 11.9 of the. All of this adds to her case of winning the honor.

However, Clark is leading nearly every statistical category in the race. The Fever rookie has the most steals, points, and assists. Heck, she is even in the top five for blocks despite rookies like Cameron Brink, Kamila Cardoso, and Aaliyah Edwardxs having the height advantage over her.

A lot of athletes have vouched for both players to win the award. But, the Celtics star is not the only big name who thinks the super rookie out of the Sky system should win it all. He joins Shaquille O'Neal, Dawn Staley, and another Celtics legend, Paul Pierce, who share the same sentiment. On the other side of the fence, Sue Bird and other legends are advocating for the Fever sensation to win it all.