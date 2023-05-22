My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Boston Celtics completely fell apart in their Game 3 loss to the Miami Heat, with their 128-102 defeat putting them on the verge of getting swept out of the playoffs. And once again, at the center of Boston’s struggles was Jaylen Brown, who is currently laboring through a horrible series for Boston.

Brown scored just 12 points on 6-17 shooting for the C’s, and while he did haul in six rebounds and pick up a pair of assists, Brown finished the game with the worst plus/minus of any player at -25. Brown didn’t look entirely interested in winning the game as the contest went on, but he promised that the Celtics would go down fighting in Game 4 after their pathetic Game 3 outing.

Via Jared Weiss:

“Jaylen Brown on if the Celtics season has run out of gas: ‘I don’t think so. I would hope not. That’s not what I’m about. I’ma fight to the end, so I’m gonna try to get our guys ready for the next game. We come out and we put our best foot forward.'”

Make of this what you will, as Brown was one of the first players to give up against the Heat in Game 3. Brown spent most of the game hoisting threes without a care in the world, missing all seven of his shots from behind the arc, and showing minimal effort to move the ball around to find a better look. Boston’s hopes of avoiding a sweep start with Brown figuring things out, and while it’s nice to hear him say the right thing, there’s not much reason to believe he will deliver on this promise in Game 4.