Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is a savage on the court in more ways than one. Just ask the Boston Celtics, who just can’t seem to find a way to stop Butler and the rest of the Heat, who are now ahead of them in the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals, 3-0.

Jimmy Butler did not have a particularly explosive offensive performance in Game 3, scoring just 16 points on 5-for-13 shooting from the floor. But people are still going to remember him in that contest for a very long time, not only because of the manner in which the Heat demolished the Celtics but also for his brutal troll job of Al Horford and the Celtics.

Jimmy Butler did not stop there. He even posted his photo calling a timeout while staring at the Celtics via Instagram Stories after the game.

In case you missed it, Jimmy Butler posted his timeout on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/6mp8psnVvG — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) May 22, 2023

That’s just Jimmy Butler twisting the knife again in the Celtics.

The Heat are the huge underdogs coming into this series versus Boston, but Miami has been proving over and over again that they thrive best when that’s the public perception of them. In the first round, the Celtics thwarted the No. 1 seed in the East by taking out Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in five games. In the second round, they needed just six games to send the New York Knicks home. And now, Jimmy Butler and the Heat are a home win on Tuesday away from sweeping the Celtics.

So far in the playoffs, Butler is averaging 29.9 points on 51.1 field goal percentage.